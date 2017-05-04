Viacom has some encouraging news in the financial report it just released for the March quarter — and we’ll have to see whether there’s enough in the right places to overcome the market’s growing concerns about pay TV, which sent the company’s shares down 7.5% yesterday.

They’re up 2.9% in early pre market trading this morning.

Notably, Viacom says that domestic ad sales at its networks fell 4% vs the period last year with its higher prices “more than offset by lower impressions.”

Net earnings for the first three months of this year, at $121 million, were down 60.1% vs the period in 2015 on revenues of $3.26 billion, up 8.5%. Analysts were looking for $3.03 billion on the top line.

Adjusted earnings at 79 cents a share also topped expectations of 59 cents.

CEO Bob Bakish lauded the “continued top-line improvement, with growth in affiliate revenues, international media networks and across every business segment of Paramount Pictures. Additionally, we executed quickly on our strategic plan, making significant organizational changes to better focus and align Viacom’s brand portfolio and ensure strong leadership, including the appointment of Jim Gianopulos to chart a new course at Paramount. We are working diligently to cement Viacom as a partner of choice in the industry, presenting new and reinvigorated brand strategies for our advertisers, producing creative and flexible new opportunities with our distributors and recommitting ourselves to be the home for the world’s best talent.”

He adds that there’s “a lot of work still to do, but we are making important changes at Viacom, taking substantial strides towards revitalizing our portfolio of brands and returning the company to consistent top-line growth.”