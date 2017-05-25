Viacom Inc. and Altice USA have announced a multi-year partnership that includes advanced advertising and content distribution agreements. The partnership combines Altice USA’s unique audience data, multi-screen advertising platforms, measurement and analytics capabilities with Viacom’s advanced advertising offerings to deliver local and national advertising across multiple screens, including TV, mobile, tablet and desktop.

The companies say the content distribution arrangement includes an early carriage renewal of Viacom’s premier networks in the Optimum system and the return of a number of Viacom networks in Suddenlink systems, as well as additional rights for the distribution of multi-platform, digital and next- generation Viacom content including select virtual reality and 4K for Altice USA’s current and future customer offerings.

Altice

Tom Gorke, Executive Vice President, Content Distribution at Viacom, said, “These agreements demonstrate our commitment to collaborating on next-generation solutions that provide a better experience for viewers and exciting new business opportunities for our partners. Altice USA has a strong growth strategy, fueled by the delivery of outstanding content on an outstanding network, and we are proud to play a role in their next chapter.”

Michael Schreiber, Chief Content Officer, Altice USA said, “Our joint efforts to find flexible and creative solutions will benefit Altice USA’s customers as we look to provide the best video experience in our markets, build on our innovative data-driven advertising capabilities, and provide our customers with access to Viacom’s marquee programming.”

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.