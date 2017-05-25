EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has picked up U.S. rights to Scooter Corkle’s Hollow in the Land starring Dianna Argon, Rachelle Lefevre, Shawn Ashmore, Jared Abrahamson and Sarah Dugdale. The mystery thriller will be released day-and-date in the last quarter of the year.

In Hollow in the Land, with the notorious Keith Miller locked behind bars for murder, his family is paying the price of a tainted name. A year after Keith’s crime, a body is found in a nearby trailer park and his son, Brandon, goes missing and becomes suspect number one. His headstrong sister Alison decides to take things into her own hands and track him down to clear his name before the cops get to him. The harder she looks, the more people turn up dead and soon she becomes a suspect herself. In a town tucked away between a mountain range, secrets get buried deep and if she’s not careful, she’ll get buried with them.

Corkle writes and directs the project. It is produced by Jesse Savath and Marlaina Mah, exec produced by Daniel Levin, Chris Ferguson, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Noah Segal and Laurie May. It’s co-exec produced by Giuliana Bertuzzi, Rian Cahill, Richard Sweren, Adap Epstein, Al Sebag and Jacam Manricks. It’s a Savath Pictures and Oddfellows production with financing provided by Telefilm Canada and Narrative Capital.

WestEnd Films is handling international sales at Cannes. The deal was negotiated by Goldberg and Peter Jarowey at Vertical with CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.