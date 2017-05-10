Venus Williams is teaming with Bar Rescue producer 3 Ball Entertainment on a new unscripted female-focused business series Deals in Heels (working title).

The tennis icon, entrepreneur and Olympic gold medalist will appear in and executive produce the series, alongside 3 Ball executive producers Todd A. Nelson, Ross Weintraub and DJ Nurre.

In each episode, five up-and-coming entrepreneurs “pitch” the panel on their start-up idea. The two women whose businesses show the most promise will be invited up to the “executive suite” for a deeper dive into their companies. If their business plans measure up, the panel will dedicate one month toward mentoring the entrepreneurs on all aspects of their businesses in preparation for critical upcoming sales benchmarks – which could make or break the companies. At the end of the month, the two entrepreneurs return to the executive suite to re-pitch, but after review and negotiations only one startup will receive an investment from the panel.

“As an advocate for gender and pay equality, I’m thrilled to be working with 3 Ball Entertainment on this project that fosters and supports trailblazing women who are actively pursuing their professional aspirations,” said Williams.

Also attached to the series as co-executive producers are Staness Jonekos and Deborah Perry Piscone. Jonekos is founder and CEO of Eat Like a Woman by Nessta Life, Inc. providing nutritional solutions for women, as well as a published author, award-winning television producer and director, and women’s health advocate. She was one of the original executive producers who launched the television network Oxygen Media, co-founded by Oprah Winfrey, Geraldine Laybourne, Tom Werner, Marcy Carsey and Caryn Mandabach.

Piscone is the CEO and creator of Alley to the Valley, a community of the world’s most influential women in venture, entrepreneurship, business, politics and media. She is a Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur, national bestselling author and public speaker, as well as a principal of Vorto Consulting, an innovation consultancy firm that focuses on growth.

“From sports and fashion to publishing and social activism, there is not an arena Venus Williams hasn’t conquered,” said 3 Ball Executive Vice President, Programming and Development, DJ Nurre. “Teaming with the mega-successful Staness Jonekos and Deborah Perry Piscone, we’re confident these women can deliver both a powerful perspective and tangible results, helping to empower and inspire a new wave of entrepreneurs.”