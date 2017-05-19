A film based on the Marvel character Venom, conceived initially as a supervillain who is bent on destroying Spider-Man and then becomes kind of an anti-hero is being brought to the big with Tom Hardy as Venom and/or Eddie Brock with director Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) helming. Sony also announced this morning that the film will be released on Oct. 5, 2018 and production will start this fall.

They also note that Venom is from Sony’s Marvel Universe and is not a spinoff but the first movie after Spider-Man from its Marvel Universe of characters. Hardy’s Eddie Brock is able to converse and have a relationship with the symbiote, which culminates to him becoming Venom. In the Marvel Comics universe, Venom has appeared alongside Spider-Man, Iron Man, Deadpool, Hulk, and many other Marvel Comics characters.

Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing Venom along with Amy Pascal.

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy, who has been a huge fan of Venom — yes, yes that’s him in a selfie he took announcing the role — was the meat and potatoes of Mad Max: Fury Road. The rugged actor was Oscar nominated for his supporting role in The Revenant and next stars in the Christopher Nolan-directed Dunkirk (which is already getting buzzed about for Oscar).

