HBO has renewed hit series Veep and Silicon Valley for their seventh and fifth

seasons, respectively. Both are slated to premiere in 2018.

The renewals come ahead of each series’ current season finales on June 25.

HBO

Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning Silicon Valley, created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky, takes a comic look at the modern-day epicenter of the high-tech gold rush, where the people most qualified to succeed are the least capable of handling success. Series regulars include Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Jimmy O. Yang and Suzanne Cryer.

Judge, Alec Berg, Michael Rotenberg and Tom Lassally executive produce and Jim Kleverweis, Clay Tarver, Dan O’Keefe, Jamie Babbit, Chris Provenzano and Graham Wagner co-exec produce. Supervising producers are Adam Countee, Carrie Kemper and Aaron Zelman and consulting producer is Jonathan Dotan.

Emmy-winning Veep stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, the former vice president and (briefly) president, who is struggling to navigate uncharted political territory. The ensemble cast also includes Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole and Sam Richardson.

Veep was created by Armando Iannucci; executive produced by David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton and Morgan Sackett.