Team Selina Meyer will stay intact on HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy series Veep. The premium cable network has closed one-year deals with all original cast members on the show to return for the upcoming seventh season, I have learned. That includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons and Matt Walsh. I hear all are getting substantial salary increases.

The contracts of the Veep cast members, who had been series regulars since the beginning, were up after Season 6. The network moved in to secure the actors earlier this year, starting with star Louis-Dreyfus who also is an executive producer on the series. She was the first to ink a new contract. Scott, Simons, Chlumsky and Walsh closed in early May, followed by Hale. With everybody signed (the rest of the show’s cast, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole and Sam Richardson, are more recent series regular additions whose contracts were not up), HBO today officially announced a Season 7 pickup for Veep.

Veep stars Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, the former vice president and (briefly) president, who is struggling to navigate uncharted political territory.

The critically praised series has received five Primetime Emmy nominations for outstanding comedy series, winning for its fourth and fifth seasons. Louis-Dreyfus has won five consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards, two SAG awards, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards and one TCA Award for her performance. Anna Chlumsky and Tony Hale have both received four consecutive Emmy nominations for their work on the series, including Hale winning in 2013 and 2015, with Walsh also landing an Emmy nom last year.

Veep was created by Armando Iannucci. It is executive produced by David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton and Morgan Sackett.