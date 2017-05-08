Vanessa Redgrave is set to join Christoph Waltz for his directorial debut Georgetown, the crime drama inspired by the true story of Albrecht Muth who was convicted in 2011 for murdering his much older socialite wife in Washington D.C. Cornerstone Films is overseeing international sales, with ICM handling U.S. rights, and is launching the title in Cannes next week.

The film, which will be shot in Montreal this summer, is produced by Brett Ratner through his banner RatPac Entertainment together with David Gerson and John Cheng. Andrew Levitas will also produce through his company Metalwork Pictures, which is also financing. Len Blavatnik of RatPac will exec produce.

David Auburn pens the screenplay based on a true story that was first reported in the New York Times Magazine entitled “The Worst Marriage in Georgetown” by Franklin Foer. It centers on Mott (played by Waltz), an eccentric social climber who seduced and married a wealthy older widow, Elsa Breht (Redgrave). For Elsa’s Federal judge daughter, Amanda, it was incomprehensible that she should marry a man three decades her junior.

Mott and Breht entered top political circles as they threw lavish events, with Mott lying extensively about his background, which eventually came to light after Breht was found murdered at their Georgetown home in 2011 and Mott immediately became the prime suspect in her murder. Outwardly grief-stricken, asserting his innocence, he began an increasingly elaborate charade to convince everyone that “unknown dark forces” from his past had killed his wife. Amanda, meanwhile, launched her own investigation revealing Mott’s astonishing lies.

