Vanessa Hudgens, who showed her dance moves in Disney’s High School Musical telepics a decade ago and Grease Live! last year, now will be criticizing other people’s skills. Fox today officially announced the Powerless alum was is set as a judge for the 14th cycle of So You Think You Can Dance, which premieres June 12.

Having appeared in a promo for the show a couple of weeks ago (watch it below), she will make her debut in Part 1 of the Los Angeles auditions.

“I am so excited for Vanessa to join Mary [Murphy] and me on the judging panel for the 14th season of So You Think You Can Dance,” said EP and fellow judge Nigel Lythgoe. “There was instant chemistry in the audition rounds, and I know the SYTYCD fans will love her as much as we do. Vanessa is an accomplished artist and brings her own brand of enthusiasm and energy to our panel.”

Hudgens began working in musical theater at an early age before starring in the mid-2000s High School Musical films. She co-starred in the DC Comics live-action comedy Powerless, which aired on NBC this past season, and made her Broadway debut in the 2016 revival of Gigi. Her feature credits include Freaks of Nature, Gimme Shelter, Machete Kills, Spring Breakers and Sucker Punch.

So You Think You Can Dance is from 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Lythgoe, Allen Shapiro, Barry Adelman, Peter Hurwitz, Mike Yurchuk and Jeff Thacker.

Here is the SYTYCD promo featuring Hudgens that premiered May 14: