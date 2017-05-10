The CW has picked up to series Valor, a serialized military drama/conspiracy thriller starring Matt Barr, written by writer-musician Kyle Jarrow. It joins the just-picked up sprawling soap Dynasty on the schedule for next season.

The pickup caps a long-time effort by the CW president Mark Pedowitz to launch a military-themed series on the network. Three years ago, the network picked up Navy base pilot Norfolk (aka Company Town). And while running ABC Studios, Pedowitz shepherded drama series Army Wives for Lifetime.

In Valor, the boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a U.S. Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. The drama unfolds in the present as well as in flashbacks to a failed mission involving one of the first female pilots in the unit, ultimately uncovering layers of personal and government/military secrets and leading to a season-long plan to rescue a group of MIA soldiers.

Jarrow executive produces with Anna Fricke (Being Human), who serves as showrunner, Bill Haber and Michael Robin. The project comes from CBS TV Studios and will be a co-production with Warner Bros. Television.

Co-starring alongside Barr are Christina Ochoa, Charlie Barnett, W. Trè Davis, Corbin Reid, Nigel Thatch, and Melissa Roxburgh.