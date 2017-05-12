USA Network has picked up to series its hourlong pilot Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.. The scripted true-crime drama, which chronicles the two major police investigations into the murders of Tupac Shakur and Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G., is slated to air in the first quarter of 2018. It hails from Universal Cable Productions,

Newcomer Wavyy Jonez stars as Wallace, Marcc Rose as Shakur, Josh Duhamel as Detective Greg Kading, Jimmi Simpson as Detective Russell Poole and Bokeem Woodbine as Officer Daryn Dupree. Additional cast members include Jamie McShane (Bloodline) as Detective Fred Miller, the partner of lead investigator Russell Poole; Brent Sexton (The Killing) as Detective Brian Tyndall, a robbery-homicide detective who worked with Poole in 1997 and Greg Kading; Luke James as Sean “Puffy” Combs, Aisha Hinds as Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace and Letoya Luckett as Sharitha Golden, the estranged wife of Suge Knight.

Written/executive produced by Kyle Long (Suits), Unsolved is based on the experiences of former LAPD detective Kading, author of the book Murder Rap: The Untold Story of Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations, who led multiple law-enforcement task forces investigating the murders.

Anthony Hemingway (The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) directed the pilot episode and will serve as executive producer alongside Mark Taylor through their Hemingway | Taylor production company. Kading consulted on the pilot script with Long and will also serve as co-executive producer.

Unsolved is envisioned as an anthology series, focusing on a different high-profile unsolved case each season. USA will announce its new programming lineup during the NBCUniversal upfront presentation Monday.

