Universal’s teen comedy The Pact directed by Pitch Perfect scribe Kay Cannon is moving up a few weeks next spring, from April 20 to April 6.

Pic stars Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, and John Cena as three parents who spring a covert operation on their daughters’ prom night, to prevent them from losing their virginity.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver are producing under their Point Grey Pictures label alongside Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg and DMG Entertainment’s Chris Fenton. Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake are serving as EPs with Chris Cowles of DMG. The Pact is written by brothers Brian & Jim Kehoe, Hurwitz & Schlossberg and Eben Russell.

The Pact dodges Dwayne Johnson’s videogame feature adaptation Rampage from Warner Bros. on April 20 and heads to the post Easter corridor where it will face off with Disney’s family feature Magic Camp. The big film Easter weekend next year? Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of bestselling YA novel Ready Player One from WB.