It was a very quiet pre-summer Friday, with NBC’s two-hour Dateline the night’s highest-rated (0.9 adults 18-49 rating in Live+Same Day) and most-watched (5.14 million viewers) broadcast program.

Three reality series had their season finales last night. CBS’ Undercover Boss (0.7 in 18-49, 4.9 million) was down 0.2 in the demo and 10% in viewers in the closer of its celebrity edition. NBC’s First Dates (0.7, 3.2 mil) was steady, while ABC’s The Toy Box (0.6, 2.4 mil) ticked up with its finale.

Leading out of Undercover Boss, a new I Love Lucy special (0.5, 3.6 mil) was down from the recent Christmas installment.

The CW’s The Originals (0.3, 1.2 mil) was even, while Reign (0.3, 1.1 mil) was up a tenth. NBC won the night in 18-49 and viewers.