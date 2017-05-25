EXCLUSIVE: Uncork’d Entertainment has picked up worldwide rights to horror fantasy Flay from director Eric Pham.

Pham, who is known for his special effects work on Grindhouseand Sin City, directs a cast including Violette Beane, A. Michael Baldwin, Elle LaMont, Dalton Gray, Johnny Walter, Aaron Spivey-Sorrells, Peggy Schott, Kaylee King and Noe de la Garza.

Story follows an estranged daughter who, after the death of her mother, struggles to save her brother and those around her from a malevolent faceless spirit.

“I’ve always been fascinated with ghost stories and the mythologies behind ghosts and spirits,” said Pham. “I see Flay as a contemporary mashup of the Japanese legend of the Noppera-bo, or faceless ghost, and Native American legends.”

“Flay is a terrific ghost story, bolstered by strong direction and a tremendous cast,” says Uncork’d Entertainment President Keith Leopard. “I’m very much looking forward to working with Eric on the release of the movie.”

Uncork’d Entertainment’s slate currently includes Bethany, starrin Tom Green and Shannen Doherty, which is currently in select theaters and on VOD; Eric Blue’s acclaimed thriller Beacon Point, on VOD this month; and Gremlin, which is out this summer.