EXCLUSIVE: Stuart Ford’s IM Global is in advanced talks with Uma Thurman to join the cast of Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s next feature directorial effort, Serenity. Deadline broke the news of the project in January with Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway leading the mysterious tale of a fishing boat captain whose past is about to crash up against his life on a small island in the Caribbean, ensnaring him in a new reality that might not be all it seems.

Thurman would play the current lover of McConaughey’s character. Hathaway is his former wife. Also now in the cast are Jason Clarke and Djimon Hounsou.

IM Global is fully financing the $25M budget. Production will take place in Mauritius, with an attractive tax credit provision. This will be the first major Hollywood feature film to shoot on the island.

This is a reteam for Knight and IM Global which financed his first two films as director, Retribution and Locke.

Greg Shapiro (Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty) is producing alongside Guy Heeley (Locke).