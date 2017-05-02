Tyne Daly (upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming), Buffy The Vampire Slayer alum James Marsters, Nana Visitor (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Janeane Garofalo (Wet Hot American Summer), and Brian Murray have signed on for the double feature project, A Bread Factory from directors Patrick Wang and Vanishing Angle. The pics, currently in production in New York, are written by Wang and revolve around a small town community arts center. Wang’s other directorial credits include In The Family, which was nominated for a Spirit award, and Cannes pic The Grief Of Others. Matt Miller and Daryl Freimark are producing A Bread Factory. Rounding out the cast is Glynnis O’Connor (Ode To Billy Joe), Jessica Pimentel (Orange Is the New Black), Amy Carlson (Blue Bloods), Trevor St. John (Containment), opera singer Martina Arroyo, Janet Hsieh and Singapore star George Young (The Pupil).

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Actor Aleks Paunovic is the latest to join sci-fi indie Volition from Smith brothers Tony Dean and Ryan W. Paunovic will play a warm-hearted criminal in the film about a man, afflicted with clairvoyance, who tries to change his fate when a series of events leads to a vision of his own murder. The Smith Brothers are producing with Paly Productions. Paunovic is on a hot streak, with a forthcoming film slate that includes Fox’s War Of The Planet Of The Apes, Matthew Ross’ romantic thriller Siberia, which stars Keanu Reeves, and the Liam Neeson starring actioner Hard Powder. He’s repped by SMS Talent, Wright Entertainment and Trisko Talent Management.