EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Posey and The Flash‘s Violett Beane are set for Blumhouse’s upcoming horror thriller Truth Or Dare along with Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto, and Sophia Taylor Ali rounding out the cast that already includes previously announced headliner Lucy Hale. Jeff Wadlow is at the helm of the pic, which is scheduled to go before cameras next month.

Rex/Shutterstock

The film centers on a college student in Mexico who is conned into playing a supernatural version of Truth or Dare. The game doesn’t stop and follows her and her friends back home.

Wadlow co-wrote the script with Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs from a story by Michael Reisz, Wadlow, Roach and Jacobs. Micro-budget maven Jason Blum is producing with Wadlow, Roach and Blumhouse’s Couper Samuelson serving as exec producers.

Posey broke onto the scene with his starring role as Scott McCall in MTV’s hit series Teen Wolf, which is in it’s sixth and final season. Repped by Gersh, 3 Arts Entertainment and Leslie B. Abell, his next TV gig is a recurring role in season four of CW’s Jane The Virgin. Beane, repped by The Kohner Agency, Velocity Entertainment Partners and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, is set to recur in Fox’s new medical drama, The Resident, slated to premiere this fall.

Awkward alum Funk recently wrapped filming the first season of the new Starz series Counterpart. He’s with Luber Roklin, APA and KC Talent. Ali, whose credits include Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some and MTV’s Faking It, is a client of Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment. Szeto, who appeared in STX’s The Edge of Seventeen with Hailee Steinfeld, is repped by Torque Entertainment and UTA.