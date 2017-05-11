With only 10 days until it premieres, Showtime’s Twin Peaks is going down to the wire in regards to keeping the lid on everything plot-wise. Another teaser of flash edits dropped today, showing some fresh faces as well as familiar ones, i.e. the late Miguel Ferrer, who played city slicker FBI forensics expert Albert Rosenfield.

Ferrer, who died in January, is here in an instance alongside David Lynch’s absurdist, deaf, non sequitur character FBI chief Gordon Cole, who yells “Albert!” Then there’s dippy Deputy Andy (Harry Goaz), ditzy police desk secretary Lucy Moran (Kimmy Robertson) and waitress Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick) — who, you might remember, had an affair with Laura Palmer’s ex-BF Bobby Briggs while she was still married to trucker Leo Johnson.

Those who are at the Cannes Film Festival won’t get the opportunity to see Twin Peaks until May 25. But Showtime subscribers will have access to Episodes 3 and 4 after the two-hour premiere airs Sunday, May 21, across Showtime Anytime and Showtime on Demand.

Check out the new teaser above.