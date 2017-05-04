May 21 can’t arrive soon enough. Showtime just dropped another Twin Peaks promo this morning giving us a look at some of our old friends and how they look today: Big Ed Hurley (Everett McGill), Carl Rodd (Harry Dean Stanton), Sarah Palmer (Grace Zabriskie), Deputy Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz), Deputy Tommy “Hawk” Hill (Michael Horse), and, of course, FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan).

Deputy Andy as you might remember is the air-headed cop in Twin Peaks, who the razor-sharp Cooper always seemed to have an immense amount of patience with; in fact the goofy-straight routine always excelled for the both of them. Tommy “Hawk” is a Native American cop who has saved Cooper and Sheriff Harry S. Truman’s lives more than once, and he is known for his tracking skills. Sarah Palmer — gosh, it’s amazing to think the character has survived given the mental torture she suffered following her daughter Laura’s death. Remember Big Ed Hurley? He owned the gas station and was married to the eye-patched Nadine who always complained that he had to hang curtains up. Hurley though was in love with Norma Jennings who owned the local diner and ran Meals on Wheels with the late, controversial Laura Palmer. Hurley also had a standing in the town of being the ‘unofficial deputy’ to Truman.

The 18-hour limited event series will debut with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 9PM ET/PT, but the first two episodes will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival where David Lynch is arguably royalty having served as jury president in 2002 and won the Palme d’Or for 1990’s Wild at Heart and best director for 2001’s Mulholland Dr. (he tied with the Coen Brothers’ The Man Who Wasn’t There).

The latest reboot of Twin Peaks has been billed as an odyssey: Cooper is lost and making his way make to the fabled town where a high school homecoming queen’s life was taken 27 years ago.