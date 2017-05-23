Showtime won’t have ratings for Sunday’s two-episode premiere of Twin Peaks until tomorrow, but it’s clear the return of David Lynch’s iconic series will move the needle at the premium network. After last night’s airing, Showtime offered episodes 3-4 of the 18-episode reboot to subscribers of its streaming service, Showtime Anytime and Showtime On Demand. The network said it sparked the single biggest day and weekend of signups ever.

The series also popped on social media, Showtime said today, with 4.7 million total impressions on — trending in the U.S. and worldwide.

“In the world that we live in now, offering original programming that attracts new subscribers is our primary business objective,” Showtime Networks president and CEO David Nevins said. “By that standard, the Twin Peaks premiere is the biggest single-night driver we’ve ever had.”

Like the two-part premiere, the third and fourth episodes will air back-to-back on Showtime on Sunday. The remainder of the season will roll out with one episode per week.