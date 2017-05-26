The premiere of Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival drew 619,000 viewers in Live+3, up 113,000 from the soft Live+same day linear viewership of 506,000. For the premiere night, the audience total has grown to 804,000 viewers in L+3. The linear viewership for the reboot’s debut was edged by the streaming one, with the total for the two-part premiere at 1.7 million across platforms, including streaming and on demand.

As we reported previously, the return of David Lynch’s iconic series sparked a record number of signups for the Showtime subscription service. After the Sunday night two-episode premiere, Showtime offered episodes 3-4 of the 18-episode reboot to subscribers, Showtime Anytime and Showtime On Demand, resulting in the single biggest day and weekend of signups ever.

Twin Peaks has the highest percentage of streaming viewership of any Showtime original series to-date, and the most streaming viewers ever for an original series debut, the network says.