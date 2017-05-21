Someone at Sky Italia evidently got a little too excited for cherry pie. According to multiple reports, the network prematurely posted the first two episodes of the David Lynch revival of Twin Peaks, pulling them only after nearly six hours.

The episodes appeared on the network’s online and streaming platforms, Now TV and Sky on Demand, beginning around 6 AM local time Sunday. They were pulled at about 11:30.

Originally, the plan was for Sky Italia to air them at 3 AM CET on Monday, in sync with Showtime’s U.S. premiere. The premium network has kept a tight lid on the new episodes, not making them available to critics or media in advance and slowly teasing the return of the show over several months.

Even at the show’s L.A. premiere on Friday, attendees were cautioned not to reveal any details about the show’s third season, which revisits the rural Washington town’s characters 25 years after the original ABC series took place. Several original cast members are back, including Kyle MacLachlan as FBI agent Dale Cooper.