With a writers strike averted and TV folks descending on New York, here again is Deadline’s handy list of the upfront festivities. There are two changes since we first published the list more than two and-a-half weeks ago. WME’s late-night cocktail party, shelved as a work stoppage was looming, is back on, rejoining the agency’s traditional upfronts dinner. And Jimmy Kimmel, who had been slated for his 15th annual roast at the ABC upfront presentation, pulled out following his newborn son’s surgery. With the exception of the ICM Partners dinner, which had been canceled because of the threat of a potential strike, all the usual parties are on.
(All times ET, note NBCUniversal’s earlier than normal start at 10:30 AM):
SUNDAY, MAY 14
9:30 PM: UTA Annual Upfronts Kick-off Reception
Beauty and Essex, 146 Essex St.
MONDAY, MAY 15
10:30 AM: NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation
Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Avenue of the Americas
4 PM: Fox Upfront Presentation
The Beacon Theatre, 2124 Broadway,
followed by
Post-Party, Wollman Rink, Central Park & 59th Street
6:30 PM: NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises invitation-only private party
The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City
8 PM: Innovative Artists Party
Slate, 54 West 21st Street (Between 5th and 6th Ave)
9 PM: NBCUniversal Private After-Party
Del Posto, 85 10th Ave.
10 PM: CAA Private Party
Location not disclosed
11 PM: WME Upfronts Cocktail Party
The Skylark, 200 W 39th St
TUESDAY, MAY 16
9:15 AM: ESPN Upfront; Breakfast at 8:15 AM
Minskoff Theatre, 200 W. 45th Street
11 AM: Univision Upfront Presentation
The Lyric Theatre, 213 W 42nd St,
4 PM: ABC Upfront Presentation
David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, 132 West 65th Street
8 PM: Gersh Upfront Party
The Jane Hotel, 113 Jane St
8:30 PM: WME Upfronts Private Dinner for clients and studio executives
Peter Luger Steakhouse, 178 Broadway, Brooklyn
9 PM: Verve Upfront Party
The Cannibal, 113 E 29th St (Between Park and Lex)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
8:30 AM: CBS Press Breakfast
Studio 19 at Blackrock (51 West 52nd Street)
10:15 AM: Turner Upfront Presentation
The Theater at Madison Square Garden
12 PM: National CineMedia Upfront Event
AMC Lowes Lincoln Square Theater, 1998 Broadway; Lunch will be served
4 PM: CBS Upfront Presentation
Carnegie Hall, 881 7th Ave. (57th Street and 7th Ave)
Reception to follow at The Plaza Hotel, Main entrance on Fifth Avenue at Central Park South
9 PM: Adult Swim Party; music performer Drake
Terminal 5, 610 W 56 St.
11:30 PM: truTV’s Hang After Party; music by DJ Cassidy (private, invite-only event following the Adult Swim Upfront party)
Stage 48, 605 West 48th St.
THURSDAY, MAY 18
11 AM: The CW Upfront
New York City Center, 131 West 55th Street
7 PM: The CW Private After Party
Location not disclosed
