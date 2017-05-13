With a writers strike averted and TV folks descending on New York, here again is Deadline’s handy list of the upfront festivities. There are two changes since we first published the list more than two and-a-half weeks ago. WME’s late-night cocktail party, shelved as a work stoppage was looming, is back on, rejoining the agency’s traditional upfronts dinner. And Jimmy Kimmel, who had been slated for his 15th annual roast at the ABC upfront presentation, pulled out following his newborn son’s surgery. With the exception of the ICM Partners dinner, which had been canceled because of the threat of a potential strike, all the usual parties are on.

(All times ET, note NBCUniversal’s earlier than normal start at 10:30 AM):

SUNDAY, MAY 14

9:30 PM: UTA Annual Upfronts Kick-off Reception

Beauty and Essex, 146 Essex St.

MONDAY, MAY 15

10:30 AM: NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Avenue of the Americas

4 PM: Fox Upfront Presentation

The Beacon Theatre, 2124 Broadway,

followed by

Post-Party, Wollman Rink, Central Park & 59th Street

6:30 PM: NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises invitation-only private party

The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City

8 PM: Innovative Artists Party

Slate, 54 West 21st Street (Between 5th and 6th Ave)

9 PM: NBCUniversal Private After-Party

Del Posto, 85 10th Ave.

10 PM: CAA Private Party

Location not disclosed

11 PM: WME Upfronts Cocktail Party

The Skylark, 200 W 39th St

TUESDAY, MAY 16

9:15 AM: ESPN Upfront; Breakfast at 8:15 AM

Minskoff Theatre, 200 W. 45th Street

11 AM: Univision Upfront Presentation

The Lyric Theatre, 213 W 42nd St,

4 PM: ABC Upfront Presentation

David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, 132 West 65th Street

8 PM: Gersh Upfront Party

The Jane Hotel, 113 Jane St

8:30 PM: WME Upfronts Private Dinner for clients and studio executives

Peter Luger Steakhouse, 178 Broadway, Brooklyn

9 PM: Verve Upfront Party

The Cannibal, 113 E 29th St (Between Park and Lex)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

8:30 AM: CBS Press Breakfast

Studio 19 at Blackrock (51 West 52nd Street)

10:15 AM: Turner Upfront Presentation

The Theater at Madison Square Garden

12 PM: National CineMedia Upfront Event

AMC Lowes Lincoln Square Theater, 1998 Broadway; Lunch will be served

4 PM: CBS Upfront Presentation

Carnegie Hall, 881 7th Ave. (57th Street and 7th Ave)

Reception to follow at The Plaza Hotel, Main entrance on Fifth Avenue at Central Park South

9 PM: Adult Swim Party; music performer Drake

Terminal 5, 610 W 56 St.

11:30 PM: truTV’s Hang After Party; music by DJ Cassidy (private, invite-only event following the Adult Swim Upfront party)

Stage 48, 605 West 48th St.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

11 AM: The CW Upfront

New York City Center, 131 West 55th Street

7 PM: The CW Private After Party

Location not disclosed