The sad passing of Roger Moore earlier this week was, among many other things, a reminder to us both of how recent the breaking down of the barriers between the big screen and the small screen truly is.

The former Saint and James Bond made the leap up but until the last few years many were reluctant to make a commitment to TV. Well, as we discuss today in our TV Talk podcast, just ask Jessica Lange how well that can work out – as the multiple Oscar and Emmy winner looks set to be a contender again with her outstanding performance as Joan Crawford in the first installment of FX’s Feud – or Westworld’s Anthony Hopkins or the double duty of Ewan McGregor in the latest Fargo.

Also this week we hear from the cast and creative of ABC’s American Crime and NatGeo’s Genius, speaking at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event.

Wrapping up today’s show, it’s all about who could be up for Best Limited Series at the Emmys this year. Last year the winner was FX’s The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Could this year see another Ryan Murphy project take the prize with Feud? Or are HBO’s The Night Of and Big Little Lies, ABC’s American Crime from Oscar winner John Ridley or even Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life eyeing the win? Check out our take, contrarian as always.

