The sudden death of ex-Fox News Channel boss Roger Ailes today and the end of the network Upfronts presentations in New York is certainly TV news everyone in the business is talking about. But for our latest TV Talk podcast we decided to step out of the way of breaking news and look instead at the burgeoning (some would say extravagant) For Your Consideration Emmy campaigns as well as contenders in the Best Actor in a Drama Series race.

Last month, Amazon took over the Hollywood Athletic Club for its two-week-long FYC event and panel presentations, and Netflix is holding court over on Wilshire in Beverly Hills right now with its #FYSee space. After an opening party the day before, the latter streaming service kicked off May 8 with a Ted Sarandos-moderated panel with House Of Cards’ Kevin Spacey. Then there’s the billboards, bus ads, TV Academy events, plus screeners and more that show up in your mailbox – is it all getting to be too much?

Speaking of Mr. Spacey, aka President Frank Underwood, will he again be in Emmy conversation with House Of Cards, which is back for its fifth season? Maybe, but as we examine, there could be some serious competition from Westworld’s Anthony Hopkins, Legion’s Dan Stevens, American Gods’ Ian McShane, The Leftovers’ Justin Theroux, a repeat nomination for The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys, Genius’ Geoffrey Rush and This Is Us’ Sterling K Brown among others. (BTW – don’t forget Brown took home an Emmy for his portrayal of Christopher Darden in The People V. O.J. Simpson.)

Related‘American Gods’ Review: Starz’s Adaptation Of Neil Gaiman Novel Simply Divine

Speaking of This Is Us, we also have an interview with leads Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia by Deadline co-Editor-in-Chief Nellie Andreeva from Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys last month. We also have a clip that won’t want to miss from our Better Call Saul panel with a very special onstage blast from the past.

Listen to it all here: