Thankfully there is no writers strike to chew on this week on Deadline’s TV Talk podcast, which gives us more time to discuss what to watch this summer and what shows are on the dreaded renewal bubble.

Showtime

TV is a year-round event, and with Game Of Thrones back July 17, the Cannes-screening Twin Peaks returning after decades on May 21, Amazon’s May 12-debuting I Love Dick from Jill Soloway (and yes, our review is coming soon), and Marvel’s The Defenders team-up launching on Netflix on August 18 to name a few, the summer is full of heavy hitters. Take a listen to what we think is worth your time — both what is coming and what’s already debuted (The Leftovers, American Gods and The Handmaid’s Tale). We have a number of surprises — and Pete possibly seeking a new gig.

We also chat with Queen Sugar executive producer Ava DuVernay and cast members Rutina Wesley, Kofi Siriboe and Dawn-Lyen Gardner about the OWN drama seeking stories outside the coast-based media. Then Shameless’ William H. Macy and EP John Wells talk about how the streaming services gave the Showtime series a boost. Both were among the dozens of shows that participated last month at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event at the DGA.

Finally, as we get ready for the upfronts and Big 4 pickup announcements, we turn our eyes to bubble watch. With Fox’s The Exorcist, NBC’s Timeless, WGN America’s Underground, ABC’s American Crime and CBS’s 2 Broke Girls and Elementary still among those hanging in renewal limbo, we look at who is coming back, who is toast, and who we are rooting for –and we definitely have favorites.

Listen here to Episode #3: