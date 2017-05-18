Now that all the pieces are in place for the 2017-2018 primetime broadcast TV season, it is clear that there are two traits that define the fall schedule for the Big 4 and the CW: stability and the fact that everyone is doubling down – with some butting heads. Besides the proliferation of comic book adaptations across multiple networks, the obvious two-fer is CBS, with Season 11 of blockbuster The Big Bang Theory unapologetically providing the launch pad to prequel Young Sheldon on Thursdays after the net’s NFL package wraps up.

Having flirted with the pairing earlier this year, Fox is going full Lee Daniels on Wednesdays with Empire moving to 8 PM and Season 2 of Star snagging the lead-out slot from the still-ratings-muscular hip-hop drama. The same night, the CW is lathering up the soap with Riverdale cruising over from its old Thursday night perch to join the new Dynasty reboot. Making it all a little more self-reflecting is that Daniels has long said the original 1980s ABC series starring Joan Collins, John Forsythe and Linda Evans was an inspiration for his and Danny Strong’s Empire, so now we’ll see some root of sorts meeting the fruit.

Overall, with a 13 new shows on its roster — including Marvel’s Inhumans premiering a fantasy-themed Friday — ABC is putting the most newbies on the field. Hoping for some blasts from the past, the Disney-owned network’s additions include an American Idol reboot and a Roseanne revival – both expected in midseason. Feeling plucky and “Must See TV” for the first time in a while (though CBS is also claiming the 1990s slogan now),Comcast-owned NBC is next with eight new shows, like the Will & Grace revival, followed by six apiece for Fox and the House of Moonves. The CW has made four additions to its announced schedule.

Check out our interactive 2017-2018 primetime broadcast schedule here, followed by a look at key matchups to watch:

A mere glance at that grid makes it pretty clear that even with lateral movement like last year’s NBC breakout This Is Us moving to Thursdays to take on the final season of ABC’s Scandal, a lot of this year’s lineup will look like last season – at least in the beginning. That’s definitely the case on CBS, where despite the Upfronts protests of Les Moonves, the net is sticking to its testosterone-based knitting with an almost all-male lead lineup, and Tuesdays and Fridays remain unchanged. Though stumbling in the ratings last year, there’s also the big play of football on the House of Moonves and NBC, which looks to have an additional sports doubleheader with the Winter Olympics from South Korea in February as well as Super Bowl LII.

COMEDY SIGALERT TUESDAY: CBS’ Kelly Kahl coined the phrase a few years back, but this year is where all the laugh lights really started flashing – which means someone will be crying when the 9 PM slot numbers get crunching. Loading up Tuesdays to be all comedy all the time, ABC has moved Kenya Barris’ Black-ish to the early weeknight for its fourth season as a lead-in to newbie rapper-turned-civic-leader The Mayor. With the dramedy Lethal Weapon kicking off the night, Fox slid The Mick into Tuesdays 9 PM for its second season to join Brooklyn Nine-Nine. With This Is Us skipping over to Thursdays, NBC has revamped the 9 PM slot with a shuffled Superstore and The Good Place now resting between The Voice and Chicago Fire. Of the Big 4, Only CBS’ Bull is breaking the sitcom schedule trend in the time period – though, the Michael Weatherly-led series has its fair share of humor, so its not that far afield.

THIS IS US VS. SCANDAL: To quote the title of a certain Daniel Day-Lewis pic, there will be blood on Thursdays. Yes, the NFL on CBS will own the night for its five-game run starting September 28, but that’s not where the really drama is. Having helped NBC clinched the 18-49 top spot for the 2016-2017 September-to-May season, the Dan Fogelman-created family drama topped all broadcast and cable shows in viewers for an in-season scripted show — the the first time for the net since 2004 — with its March 14 Season 1 finale. Now, while the Shonda Rhimes-created DC drama lead by Kerry Washington has had lost some demo traction in its sixth season, which ends tonight, don’t count Scandal out going into its last year – even if it is up against Season 2 of This Is Us at 9 PM. Aiming for glory, Rhimes has promised to leave “nothing on the table” for Olivia Pope and her gladiators in Season 7. So, in a sophomore vs. a swan song battle royale, it looks to be bare-knuckle football counter-programming on Thursday – place your bets. And take a moment for poor Arrow, which the CW moved to the Thursday slot for next year for its sixth season.

COMIC BOOK ERUPTION: Black Lightening will strike on the CW in midseason, but already the 2017-2018 schedule is blowing up with small-screen adaptations weaving in and out of each other’s way. Part of CW boss Mark Pedowtiz and gang’s thinking of trading Arrow to Thursdays, which was the first such shift in the series’ history, was to create a soap night with Archie Comics-based Riverdale now serving up the new Dynasty on Wednesdays. But for DC Comics fans, Thursday looks sharp with Fox’s Batman backstory series Gotham now on at 8 PM, allowing them to pivot to fellow Warner Bros TV property Arrow in the 9 PM slot.

In fact, while Pedowitz has promised to never have more than four DC shows on at a time, comic fans can plan out almost a whole week of TV viewing of their own: Supergirl is back on Mondays on The CW, but now Fox has Marvel mutant show The Gifted debuting at 9 PM that night. Then there’s The Flash and DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow on Tuesdays, with Black Lightening likely to move in on the night midseason. Somewhere iZombie will fit in later, but in September Riverdale feeds the comic need Wednesday, and there’s that Gotham on Fox and Arrow on the CW double-shot Thursdays. Fridays brings another newbie with Marvel’s Inhumans premiering at 9 PM to face Season 2 of The Exorcist on Fox. With Inhumans, ABC is doubling down at the end of the week, with Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. set to take over the slot in early 2018.

SPINOFFS VS. SPORTS: Got to give ABC respect for deciding not to step back from competition just because NBC has the Winter Olympics running from February 10-25 next year. After the tender ratings Sochi 2014 delivered for NBC, ABC saw an inside track and this year is racing forward with The Bachelor Winter Games and Dancing With The Stars Junior. Both unscripted spinoffs will take to track in early 2018, with Bachelor going right up against the cold weather games in PyeongChang next year. In the end, the Olympics will likely win the ratings race, but the House of Mouse-owned net’s sheer gall could have a gold medal sheen all its own.