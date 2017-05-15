A&E Network said today it has ordered a docuseries that will examine the inner workings of life in public high school in a different way: by sending seven young adults back to school. The network plans 12 episodes of the docuseries from Lucky 8 TV arm Learning Tree Productions.

The seven young adults, who went through an extensive screening process, were sent by school officials for a semester at Highland Park High in Topeka, KS, to immerse themselves and ultimately help the community and the country learn more about life as a public high school student. The series was filmed during the course of the spring 2017 semester. No title has been set yet.

“Highland Park High School is emblematic of schools across America today,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming at A&E Network. “Through immersive content and unprecedented access, viewers return to high school for a unique look into life as an American teen today, a topic at the forefront of today’s cultural conversation. We are so grateful to the school officials, students and the parents for such personal access.”

Learning Tree’s Gregory Henry, Kimberly Woodard, Jeff Grogan, Kelly McClurkin and Charlie Marquardt are executive producing with A&E Network’s Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Holcman. Molly Ebinger is co-executive producer.

The order comes as A&E is recalibrating its programming strategy, returning to its roots as an exclusively non-fiction brand. The end of its signature scripted drama series Bates Motel last month also marked the end of scripted programming on the cable network going forward.