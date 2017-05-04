While Tollywood smash Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is in the midst of its record-shattering rampage at global turnstiles, Bollywood is gearing up for the release of megastar Salman Khan’s next blockbuster, Tubelight. Check out the trailer above.

Social media has been counting down the days to this evening’s debut of the first look at the historical war drama with a heart. Particularly notable is that this initial trailer comes replete with English-language subtitles — the wait for a translated version is usually a bit longer. Tubelight also sports another significance: it co-stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and is expected to have a wide release in the Middle Kingdom.

Set during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, Tubelight sees Khan as a man from India who falls in love with a girl from China. What’s more, there’s another Khan here: Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo.

Director Kabir Khan has told local media that Salman is expected to tour key Chinese cities to promote the film. The two Khans are reuniting after mega-hits Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). They also produce Tubelight.

Salman last year had the No. 2 grossing Bollywood movie with Sultan and the top two grossers in 2015 with Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. He has become synonymous with the summer Eid holiday, reserving calendar space that has led to such mega-hits as Bajrangi, Kick (2014) and Ek Tha Tiger. Tubelight begins release in the same frame this year on June 25.

In the spirit of shared good will, Bollywood producer Karan Johar shared his congratulations on the trailer: