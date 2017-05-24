TruTV’s top-rated Impractical Jokers has been cleared in 85% of the U.S. for a fall syndication launch.

The series, starring lifelong friends Joe, Murr, Q and Sal, will air as a Monday-Friday strip beginning in September.

CBS and Sinclair station groups will help launch the series in several markets including New York, with Tribune, Nexstar-Media General, Titan, Weigel, Gray, Hearst, Cox and Tegna also on board to support. Trifecta Entertainment & Media will distribute the series to all broadcast outlets, feeding 10 episodes from its first five seasons each week. Trifecta will also handle all ad sales for the series in syndication.

truTV’s longest-running and highest-rated original series, Impractical Jokers is currently airing its sixth season, and was recently greenlighted for a seventh season premiering in 2018.

Impractical Jokers is produced by NorthSouth Productions with Charlie DeBevoise, Pete McPartland Jr., Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn, and Sal Vulcano serving as executive producers.