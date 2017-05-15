Harris Dickinson is set to star as J. Paul Getty III, alongside Hilary Swank and Donald Sutherland in FX’s Trust, a 10-episode limited series about the kidnapping of the Getty heir.

Dickinson’s Getty III is Paul Getty’s idealistic yet rebellious teenage grandson, who increasingly feels the burden of his famous name. Sutherland plays J. Paul Getty, the great oil man and founder of the Getty family dynasty, and Swank plays J. Paul Getty III’s mother Gail Getty.

The first installment begins production in June in London and Rome ahead of its premiere on FX in January 2018.

The first installment is set in 1973, when the young Getty is kidnapped in Rome and his mafia captors are banking on a multi-million dollar ransom. Trust charts the young man’s nightmare ordeal at the hands of kidnappers who cannot understand why nobody seems to want their captive back. The Italian police think it’s a prank and decline to investigate. Paul’s father is lost in a heroin daze in London and refuses to answer the phone. Paul’s grandfather – possibly the richest man in the world – is marooned in a Tudor mansion in the English countryside surrounded by five mistresses and a pet lion. Only Paul’s mother is left to negotiate with increasingly desperate kidnappers. Problem is, she’s broke.

Trust is executive produced by Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson. Written by Beaufoy and directed by Boyle, the first installment will be produced by FX Productions, Cloud Eight Films, Decibel Films and Snicket Films Limited.

Dickinson is an up-and-coming television and feature film actor who has appeared in TV series Some Girls, Silent Witness and Clique. He has appeared in features The Medium and Beach Rats, and will next appear in Postcards from London and The Darkest Minds. He’s repped by Lena Roklin at Luber Roklin Entertainment, Randi Goldstein at The Gersh Agency, and Kristin Tarry at TCG Artist Management.