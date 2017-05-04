Trumpcare now is officially a thing, with the House passing its Obamacare repeal plan 217 to 213. The razor-thin win already is being heralded as a major, if short-term, victory for President Donald Trump, coming six weeks after the House had to pull a previous iteration for lack of the needed 216 votes.

After the vote, GOP congressmen seen on TV news cameras scurrying out of the building to head to the White House Rose Garden Victory Lap were greeted by a large-ish crowd chanting “Shame, Shame, Shame!”

The vote triggered a rare Twitter Worldwide Hat-Trick: “#AHCA” (GOP’s name for Trumpcare), “House Republicans,” and “Trumpcare,” all are trending after the vote.

Before Trump could begin that Rose Garden celebration, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi took to TV cameras to blast the vote as “one of the biggest transfers of wealth in our country” owing to the plan’s tax break to richest people country and corporate America.

Those who voted for the Trumpcare bill, she said, “walked the plank for a bill that will not become law. I guess their desire to give tax break for the rich ‘Trumped’ everything.”

As it became clear the vote would happen today, some in Hollywood had weighed in similarly:

Every @HouseGOP member who votes for Trumpcare AHCA will have the blood of millions on their hands, @SpeakerRyan most of all. #VoteNoAHCA — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) May 4, 2017

