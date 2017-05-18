President Trump this morning took time out from preparations for his first foreign tour and a scheduled luncheon with network news anchors to alert the country via about the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the relationship between his political apparatus and Vladimir Putin’s.

The tweets, which fired up news feeds across all media, came around 8 AM and concerned the naming Wednesday of former FBI director and bipartisanly honored straight arrow Robert S. Mueller III.

Not one to dwell on his spelling mistake, Trump then added a second tweet:

Those with long memories of the workings of Senator Joseph McCarthy or the Congressional interlocutors of Senator Thomas Eagleton may argue against Trump’s claim. Nevertheless, it was consistent with the President’s extended campaign to cast himself as the undeserving subject of undue scrutiny. Earlier, delivering the commencement address at the United States Coast Guard Academy, he told the young hopefuls that life is unfair and, as proof, that “no politician in history” had been treated “worse or more unfairly” than he.