EXCLUSIVE: CAA film finance agents Tristen Tuckfield and Adam Paulsen are leaving to join the new venture that Micah Green formed with Texas-based entrepreneur Dan Friedkin. Their hiring comes on the heels of Dan Steinman leaving his post as Black Bear Pictures co-president/COO and Elevation CEO to join the venture and reunite with Green, whom he worked with at CAA. In addition, Katie Anderson, who worked alongside Green, Tuckfield and Paulsen at CAA, will also be joining the new venture as an executive.

Tuckfield will transition from the agency after Cannes; Paulsen will be at the festival working for the new venture. Anderson joins immediately, as well. Green and Friedkin haven’t specifically defined the new venture, but sources said it will invest both in pictures in the indie space, as well as progressive companies in film, TV and other platforms.

Over her three-years at CAA, Tuckfield has brokered distribution deals for over 100 films including Brooklyn, Anomalisa, The Lobster, Neruda, The Eagle Huntress, American Honey, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, A Tale of Love and Darkness, Their Finest and March of the Penguins 2. She is currently co-representing Sean Baker’s The Florida Project which premieres at Cannes in Directors Fortnight. She joined CAA from Millennium Entertainment where she was VP of Acquisitions, and started in distribution at Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Paulsen spent nearly five years at CAA, involved in the packaging, financing, and selling of films that included Jean Marc Vallee’s Demolition, Margot Robbie’s I Tonya, and Gerard Butler’s Den of Thieves, as well as Sundance breakouts Ingrid Goes West, Patti Cake$, Sleight, White Girl, Cop Car and Shit Heads. Paulsen has been working up upcoming CAA Cannes packages including Bubbles, Richard Says Goodbye and Dreamland. He was also on the agency teams repping clients including Ezra Edelman, Elizabeth Wood, JD Dillard, Max Winkler, Rob Reiner, Danny McBride’s Rough House Pictures, Johnny Depp’s Infinitum Nihil, and Zach Quinto’s Before The Door. Paulsen began his career working for indie producers Albert Berger & Ron Yerxa, New Line founder Bob Shaye, director Larry Charles, and The Weinstein Company.

Anderson previously worked in the film finance department at CAA for two years, and spent three years working for Adam Goodman at Paramount before that.

CAA today bolstered its Film Finance & Sales Group ranks by hiring Good Universe international sales exec Akshay Mehta and Secret Hideout exec Sarah Schweitzman.