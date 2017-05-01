EXCLUSIVE: There might be hope for Triple Frontier, the J.C. Chandor-directed, Charles Roven-produced drama that was four weeks from a production start when Paramount dropped out along with Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy. Since Deadline revealed all this April 12, conversations have been ongoing with several suitors, but they look most promising right now with Netflix. If the streaming service boards, it would offer those lead roles to Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck to join Mahershala Ali in the film.

Nothing’s set, but that scenario potentially would put the reigning Best Actor Oscar winner (Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea) in the same movie with the Best Supporting Actor winner (Ali for Moonlight). Beyond all this, the project would have to formally extricate from Paramount and start production later in the year.

The Mark Boal-scripted thriller is set in the notorious border zone with Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil, where the Iguazu and Parana rivers converge. The script has long been catnip for filmmakers and talent; Katherine Bigelow once planned to direct, and Tom Hanks, Will Smith and Johnny Depp circled before Tatum and Hardy. Roven and Alex Gartner are producing.

Netflix stepping up here would be a jump shot at the buzzer, but this is the kind of high-profile feature the streaming service is looking for under incoming features head Scott Stuber. Stay tuned.

RelatedScott Stuber To Lead Netflix’s Feature Film Foray