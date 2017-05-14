NBC will be presenting its fall 2017 schedule without having made a decision on two of its bubble series, freshmen Trial & Error and Chicago Justice. Neither has been particularly strong ratings-wise, but both have something going for them.

Trial & Error has been well received by critics, and with its anthology concept could attract big-name actors for a season-long arc, like John Lithgow in Season 1. NBC brass had been excited about a storyline planned for next season. And the show’s ratings were slightly above those for fellow freshman comedy Great News, which has been renewed.

But, while Great News comes from NBC sibling Universal TV, Trial & Error hails from an outside studio, Warner Bros. TV. Renewal conversations with the studio are ongoing, NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt said during the NBC upfront call on Sunday. (In today’s environment, that which often means attempts to lower the license fee of a series.)

“This is another show we really like,” he said. “We are talking with Warners how to bring this show back. I hope to pass good news on that soon.”

NBC

Meanwhile, Chicago Justice is part of an important franchise for NBC from the network’s most important producer, Dick Wolf. It is the newest and the lowest-rated in the franchise but still higher rated than other drama series renewed by the network, including Taken (1.5 vs. 1.3 adults 18-49 rating in Live+7). Both series are produced by NBC sibling Uni TV; Taken has strong international sales because of its ties to the global movie franchise.

“We decided that we didn’t need it as there was no space for fall,” Greenblatt said of Justice, adding that a decision on the legal drama’s future will be made in “a couple of more weeks.”