Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight will now open on Wednesday, June 21 instead of Friday, June 23.

Previous times when Transformers has gone for a long-stretch record include its third 2011 installment Dark of the Moon, which pulled in $162.6M in five days; part two Revenge of the Fallen in 2009 with $200M; and the first chapter 10 years ago which bowed on a Tuesday (previewed on Monday) and made $155.4M over the course of a week.

The highest any Transformers movie has made over FSS was Revenge of the Fallen with $109M. The last movie in the series, 2014’s Age of Extinction, opened to $100M. In total, the Transformers series has grossed $3.77 billion for Paramount across four movies.

Last Knight remains unopposed by any wide entries in its first weekend, but the movie will follow in the wake of Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3.