Mark Wahlberg took the stage at the MTV Movie & TV awards to introduce a new clip from the next installment of Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight. “It’s pretty simple. Here’s the synopsis: Giant badass robots kicking the crap out of each other and I do some cool s*** to,” Wahlberg said when setting up the clip.

In the new plot, humans and Transformers are at war, and Optimus Prime has gone rouge. The key to saving the future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. This installment, which will open June 23, marks the last from franchise director and producer Michael Bay.

Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Jerrod Carmichael, Isabela Moner and Santiago Cabrera co-star.