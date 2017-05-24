Here’s the first look at Stephen Chbosky’s Wonder, the Julia Roberts-Owen Wilson movie costarring young Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Auggie, a boy born with facial differences making his first foray into a mainstream school. Roberts and Wilson play his parents.

The tale, based on R. J. Palacio’s bestselling novel, is a heart-tugger, as the boy is both mocked and befriended at his new school, all while his protective parents learn to let go.

Lionsgate

The official synopsis continues: “Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out.”

In addition to Roberts, Wilson and Tremblay, Wonder features Mandy Patinkin and Daveed Diggs. Chbosky directs from a screenplay he wrote with Steven Conrad and Jack Thorne, based on the Palacio novel.

Wonder is produced by David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman. Executive Producers are Jeff Skoll, Robert Kessel, Michael Beugg, R.J. Palacio and Alexander Young. The Mandeville Films/Lionsgate production hits theaters November 17, 2017, with Lionsgate presenting in association with Walden Media and Participant Media.

Take a look at the trailer above.