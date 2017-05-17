Tracy Morgan’s upcoming TBS comedy series has been titled The Last O.G., and The Soul Man alum Cedric the Entertainer has joined the cast along with Taylor Mosby (Criminal Minds) and Dante Hoagland (The New Edition Story). The announcements are part of Turner’s upfront presentation today in Manhattan.

Getty Images

Jordan Peele and John Carcieri created The Last O.G., which stars Morgan as Tray, an ex-con who is shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released on good behavior from a 15-year prison stint. Returning to his newly gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood, he discovers that his former girlfriend, Shay (Tiffany Haddish), has married an affable, successful white man who is helping raise Tray’s twin sons who he never knew existed. Wanting nothing more than to connect with his kids, but having neither the money to support them nor himself, Tray falls back on the skills he learned in prison to make ends meet while treading unfamiliar territory.

TBS

Cedric the Entertainer will play Miniard Mullins, head of the halfway house where Tray comes to stay after prison. He thinks of himself as the pinnacle of charisma at the house. Mosby and Hoagland will portray Amira and Shahzad, Shay’s fraternal twins. They both physically resemble Tray but grew up in private schools and can’t relate to his hardscrabble upbringing. Tray is pretty certain that the twins are his — though Shay hasn’t admitted it yet.

The regular cast also includes Allen Maldonado and Ryan Gaul.

Peele and Carcieri executive produce the series alongside Morgan, Eric Tannebaum, Kim Tannenbaum and Joel Zadak. It is set to launch later this year.