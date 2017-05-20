Hold on to your helmets, biking fans: HBO is bringing the none-too-serious Tour de Pharmacy to a circuit near you. The premium channel said today the one-off mockumentary starring Andy Samberg will premiere at 10 PM July 8. Watch the teaser trailer above.

HBO

Written by Murray Miller (Girls), the comedy special details the Tour de France during “a dark and fictitious time in cycling history.” Here’s the logline: In 1982, the sport’s most venerable, time-honored race was marred by the doping of virtually all of its competitors. Riddled with nefarious characters, that year’s competition was a hornet’s nest of moral depravity. Through the perspective of five riders, Tour de Pharmacy gives an inside look into the grim realities of the darkest event in a sport notoriously tainted by controversy.

Samberg and Murray also exec produce the 50-minute special along with David Bernad. Jake Szymanski directed Tour de Pharmacy, which features appearances by John Cena, Daveed Diggs, Orlando Bloom, Freddie Highmore, Jeff Goldblum, Danny Glover, Julia Ormond, Dolph Lundgren, James Marsden, Kevin Bacon, Nathan Fielder, Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Joe Buck, Mike Tyson, J.J. Abrams, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Webber, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and “one anonymous informant” (pssst: it’s Lance Armstrong).