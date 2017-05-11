“Can you help me?” Words delivered in a whimpering voice on the telephone that no parent wants to hear their child speak — especially the daughter she gave up for adoption and is trying to reconnect with. Here is the first trailer for Top of the Lake: China Girl, the limited-series second season of the SundanceTV drama starring Elisabeth Ross, who won a Golden Globe for Season 1.

The new season, which will premiere in September, features Nicole Kidman, hot off her attention-grabbing turn in HBO’s Big Little Lies. It’s a re-team for Kidman and her The Portrait of a Lady director.

The logline: Detective Robin Griffin (Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale) recently has returned to Sydney and is trying to rebuild her life. When the body of an Asian girl washes up on Bondi Beach, there appears little hope of finding the killer, until Griffin realizes “China Girl” didn’t die alone. The detective looks to the investigation to restore herself, but her problems are personal. Haunted by a daughter (given up at birth, Griffin desperately wants to find her but dreads revealing the truth of her conception. But her search to discover “China Girl’s” identity will take her into the city’s darkest recesses and closer than she could have imagined to the secrets of her own heart. Game of Thrones‘ Gwendoline Christie also stars along with David Dencik, Alice Englert and Ewen Leslie.

