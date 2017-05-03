EXCLUSIVE: Tooley Entertainment just hired Shea Mirzai and Evan Mirzai to pen an original feature comedy entitled Accidentes about three, low-rent, ambulance-chasing lawyers in Los Angeles who compete against each other to represent frivolous lawsuits. When a highly publicized class-action suit falls into their laps, all they see is an easy payday until they discover that there’s much more to the case than they believed, and now the three must team up to save their clients lives, clear their names and actually serve justice for once.

Producing this one will be Tooley Entertainment’s Tucker Tooley and Danny Stepper of Globestepper. Ron Shelton and Tooley Entertainment’s Jason Barhydt serve as executive producers.

The Mirzai brothers are principals in their own banner Wonder Twins Entertainment and have exec producer credits on Bum Deal, a feature film they wrote for Tone Bell; as well as their debut series Origins: The Journey Of Mankind at NatGeo, which just aired Monday.

They are repped by Paradigm, Principato Young and SGSBC.