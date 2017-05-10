Tony Gonzalez changed teams once during his 17 NFL seasons. Three years into his broadcasting career, the future Hall of Famer is with his second network. The former tight end is joining Fox Sports as a studio analyst for the upcoming season and will be a regular on Fox NFL Kickoff, its pregame show that precedes Fox NFL Sunday.

Gonzalez retired from football after the 2013 season and spent the next three years with CBS Sports as a member of its The NFL Today team. Widely considered among the all-time greatest tight ends, he was a 14-time Pro Bowler, holds position records for TD catches and receiving yards and was the first-team tight end on the 2000s’ All-Decade Team. He played 12 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before moving to the Atlanta Falcons for the remainder of his career.

“Tony is an impressive talent with an infectious personality and is the perfect addition to our Fox NFL Kickoff show,” said John Entz, President of Production & Executive Producer at Fox Sports. “He brings a unique outlook that will really round out the table.”

The hire is the latest high-profile offseason move for networks covering the NFL. CBS Sports signed newly retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo last month to replace its longtime lead game analyst Phil Simms, one day after ESPN hired just-retired coach Rex Ryan for its NFL pregame team.

