Blame Canada: Come From Away, a long-aborning musical about the Newfoundland town that hosted some 7,000 travelers diverted there when U.S. airspace was closed in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, came away with seven Tony nominations, including best musical, as well as book and score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

“We’re so thrilled to have our show, our team and especially this story and the people of Newfoundland to be recognized and celebrated like this!,” they said after the nominations were announced. “We celebrated with our daughter this morning – having a ‘nomination party’ in our living room. She wasn’t totally clear exactly what was happening, but she knew there was cookies for breakfast and a lot of screaming.”

The show’s director, Christopher Ashley, had two reasons to cheer. “I am overjoyed to see not one but two La Jolla Playhouse productions receive this incredible national recognition,” he said. “Both David Hein and Irene Sankoff’s musical Come From Away and Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman’s play Indecent speak passionately and eloquently to the issues of this very moment in history, and both perfectly exemplify the Playhouse’s commitment to new play development. I couldn’t be more proud of our production teams and staff, who helped create and support these new works here in San Diego and propel them to continued life on Broadway.”

Mark Ruffalo and Danny DeVito in “The Price” on Broadway. Joan Marcus

Danny DeVito was uncharacteristically tongue-tied in the wake of his nomination in the featured actor category for Arthur Miller’s The Price, where he’s appearing with Mark Ruffalo, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht. “I’m speechless,” he said. “So great to be on Broadway with this cast, in this play. I’m honored.”

Broadway veteran Jenn Colella, who plays a ground-breaking airline pilot in Come From Away, said, “I was thrilled to see my name on the Tony nomination list this morning, absolutely! I’m also elated for my entire cast and creative team!! We all work as a unit, a close-knit family, and I cannot wait to get to the theater tonight to celebrate with everyone.”

Cobie Smulders and Kevin Kline in “Present Laughter” on Broadway. Joan Marcus

It was a good day for theater owner and producer Jordan Roth. “All of us at Jujamcyn are so grateful that Present Laughter, Falsettos and Groundhog Day have been so warmly embraced by the Tony nominators today,” said Roth, the president of Jujamcyn Theatres (and regular Deadline contributor). “We are celebrating every person who has a hand in making these extraordinary shows and every person in our theaters who creates the remarkable experience for audiences every night. And of course, we’re celebrating a thrilling Broadway season!”

Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon, who alternate roles in the Manhattan Theatre Club’s nominated revival of Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes, also alternated comments. Linney is a nominee in the leading actress category, Nixon as featured actress.

“I am so very proud to be a part of The Little Foxes and this magnificent company,” Linney said. “What a terrific year for new plays and revivals. Hooray for all of us!!”

Laura Linney (l) and Cynthia Nixon in “The Little Foxes” on Broadway. Joan Marcus

Added Nixon: “I am so thrilled and incredibly proud of our Little Foxes production and everyone who is working on it. I’m still pinching myself that Laura Linney came up with the unbelievable and unbelievably generous idea of us sharing Regina and Birdie – and that Dan Sullivan and Manhattan Theatre Club had the nerve to actually do it!”

Condola Rashad became a three-time nominee with her nod for best play nominee A Doll’s House, Part 2 and got to share the news immediately with her mother, Tony winner and Theater Hall of Famer Phylicia Rashad.

“Thank you to the Broadway League and The American Theater Wing for honoring our cast and fearless leaders, Sam Gold and Lucas Hnath!” Condola said. “I visited my mother on my day off, woke up in my childhood room to this news, and the most surreal and amazing part of this morning was walking downstairs to find my mother and say ‘Mom, guess what?!’ – One of the proudest daughter moments of my life as of yet. Thank you!”

Denis Jones, nominated for his choreography for Holiday Inn, said, “I’m feeling so grateful this morning. I’ve watched the Tonys since I was a little kid, never dreaming that one day I might be nominated. Getting the opportunity to create dances to the music of the great Irving Berlin, and work with such a tremendous cast and creative team on Holiday Inn was such an honor already, but now I’m walking on air.”

Benjamin Platt in the title role of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on Broadway. Matthew Murphy

Playwright Steven Levenson, nominated for the book of Dear Evan Hansen (nine nominations, including best musical), said, “I am profoundly honored to be recognized in this incredibly rich season, filled with so much talent and so many of my artistic heroes. I’m so proud of this musical and the brilliant work of our entire company in bringing this story to life. I’m thrilled and humbled. Thank you!”