Natasha Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, with 12 nods, and A Doll’s House, Part 2, with eight, led the nominees for Best Musical and Best Play Tony Awards, announced this morning. The nominations in 24 categories – some of the most competitive in recent seasons – spread the wealth among 37 plays and musicals that opened this season (a 38th show, a revival of Sunday in the Park With George, was

withdrawn by the producers from the awards races). Also ineligible was Glenn Close’s acclaimed performance in a revival of Sunset Boulevard, because she had already won the Tony for her performance in the original Broadway production. The nominations were announced by Christopher Jackson (Bull, Hamilton) and Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

The winners will be announced June 11 at the 71st Tony Awards, which will be telecast live by CBS beginning at 8 PM ET.

The complete list of nominees follows below:

Best Play

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Author: Lucas Hnath

Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Barry Diller, Universal Stage Productions, The John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Ambassador Theatre Group

A. Goldstein, Heni Koenigsberg, Stephanie P. McClelland, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Al Nocciolino, True Love Productions, Diana DiMenna, Meredith Lynsey Schade, Barbara Freitag & Patty Baker, Benjamin Lowy & Adrian Salpeter, John Mara, Jr. & Benjamin Simpson, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, John Johnson

Indecent

Author: Paula Vogel

Producers: Daryl Roth, Elizabeth I. McCann, Cody Lassen, Jerry Meyer, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Elizabeth Armstrong, Julie Boardman, CoGo Partners, Nicole Eisenberg, Four Star Productions, GLS Productions, The John Gore Organization, Kathleen K. Johnson, Dana M. Lerner, Jenn Maley, Mano-Horn Productions, Marc Platt, Storyboard Entertainment, Yale Repertory Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Vineyard Theatre

Oslo

Author: J.T. Rogers

Producers: Lincoln Center Theater, André Bishop, Adam Siegel, Hattie K. Jutagir

Sweat

Author: Lynn Nottage

Producers: Stuart Thompson, Louise L. Gund, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Jon B. Platt, Roy Furman, Len Blavatnik, Shelly Mitchell, Scott Rudin, Ted Snowdon, Kevin Emrick, True Love Productions, John Gore, Deborah Taylor/Richard Winkler, The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham

Best Musical

Come From Away

Producers: Junkyard Dog Productions, Jerry Frankel, Latitude Link, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Steve & Paula Reynolds, David Mirvish, Michael Rubinoff

Dear Evan Hansen

Producers: Stacey Mindich, Mickey Liddell, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions, Double Gemini Productions

Groundhog Day The Musical

Producers: Whistle Pig, Columbia Live Stage, The Dodgers, Michael Watt, The Araca Group



Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Producers: Howard and Janet Kagan, Paula Marie Black, Carole Shorenstein Hays, Jenny Steingart and Jason Eagan

Best Book of a Musical

Come From Away

Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Dear Evan Hansen

Steven Levenson

Groundhog Day The Musical

Danny Rubin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Dave Malloy

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Come From Away

Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Dear Evan Hansen

Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Groundhog Day The Musical

Music & Lyrics: Tim Minchin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Music & Lyrics: Dave Malloy

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s Jitney

Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove, Eric Falkenstein, Ron Simons

Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove

Present Laughter

Producers: Jordan Roth, Jujamcyn Theaters, Spencer Ross, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman

W. Batman, AC Orange Entertainment Ltd., Grove Entertainment, Stephanie P. McClelland, Eric Falkenstein, Harbor Entertainment, Joe Everett Michaels/Robert F. Ryan, Daryl Roth

Six Degrees of Separation

Producers: Stuart Thompson, Louise L. Gund, Tim Levy, John Breglio, Scott M. Delman

Best Revival of a Musical

Falsettos

Producers: Lincoln Center Theater, André Bishop, Adam Siegel, Hattie K. Jutagir, Jujamcyn Theaters



Hello, Dolly!

Producers: Scott Rudin, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Eli Bush, Universal Stage Productions

Miss Saigon

Producers: Cameron Mackintosh

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Chris Cooper, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Jefferson Mays, Oslo



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day The Musical

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo

Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller’s The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2 Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes Condola Rashad, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Michelle Wilson, Sweat

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly! Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly! Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia

Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Gallo, August Wilson’s Jitney Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page Michael Yeargan, Oslo

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day The Musical

David Korins, War Paint

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson’s Jitney

David Zinn, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent Jane Cox, August Wilson’s Jitney Donald Holder, Oslo

Jennifer Tipton, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley, Come From Away Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen



Best Direction of a Play

Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent



Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day The Musical

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!



Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day The Musical

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812



Best Orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-competitive Categories

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

James Earl Jones



Special Tony Award

Gareth Fry & Pete Malkin, Sound Designers for The Encounter

Regional Theatre Tony Award

Dallas Theater Center Dallas, TX

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Baayork Lee



Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Nina Lannan Alan Wasser