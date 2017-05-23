EXCLUSIVE: Toni Collette has just optioned the novel The Best of Adam Sharp from hot author Graeme Simsion who also penned The Rosie Project set up over at Tri-Star. Adam Sharp, which is kind of a High Fidelity for 40-somethings, is one of the first that Collette has brought to her newly formed production company Vocab Films. Her producing partner is Jen Turner.

The Best of Adam Sharp (published via St. Martin’s Press) is about a man (Adam) on the cusp of fifty who is restless as his marriage has gone stale. He can’t quite forget a romance he had twenty years ago with an intelligent and strong-willed woman named Angelina Brown who taught him what it meant to find—and then lose—love. He wonders how different would his life be if he hadn’t let her go. Out of the blue, he gets a one word email from Angelina. He responds and his life takes a significant turn.

Collette would play the lead female role, Angelina. Vocab Films will next hire a writer to adapt the material.

The material they just got is significant in that another of the author’s books The Rosie Project was snapped up by Tri-Star and has had some major talent circling it — at one point Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Lawrence — and top directors as well.

Simsion is repped by ICM Partners and his book rights are managed by Text Publishing. Collette is repped by manager Jen Turner at Finley Management, CAA, United Management in Australia and the Jackoway Tyerman Law law firm.