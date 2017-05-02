Tomi Lahren settled her lawsuit Monday with former boss Glenn Beck and his conservative media site The Blaze.

The right-wing commentator has been released from the employment contract that held her until September and lets her seek employment with Blaze competitors, reports The Dallas Morning News, which has been leading coverage on the tribulations of the Dallas native.

Lahren gets to keep the Facebook page the company created for her, with its 4.3M followers, but must return The Blaze’s intellectual property posted to that page, the newspaper reported. That means deleting videos produced for the page by The Blaze, some of which have been watched more than 67 million times.

In early April, Lahren, who had come out as pro-choice on ABC’s The View, sued Glenn Beck and his conservative media network The Blaze for terminating her two-year contract following that announcement.

“Lay down and play dead really isn’t my style,” Lahren tweeted about her legal action.

The lawsuit, filed in Dallas County, and also first reported by the Dallas Morning News, charges The Blaze with breaking Lahren’s two-year contract — set to expire September 30 — and engaging in a “public smear campaign” designed to “inflate Beck’s profile, from what has become a mediocre following, all at [Lahren’s] expense,” according to the newspaper.

“It is puzzling that an employee who remains under contract (and is still being paid) has sued us for being fired, especially when we continue to comply fully with the terms of our agreement with her,” The Blaze said in a statement of response to Lahren’s lawsuit back then.

Lahren surprised viewers and The View panel when she said she’d “be a hypocrite” if she endorsed both limited government and government’s power to “decide what women do with their bodies.”

“I am someone that loves the Constitution,” Lahren said on The View. “I am someone that is for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies. Stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”