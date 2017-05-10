Brit actor Tom Davis, Andy Brereton and James De Frond, the team behind hit BBC Three series Murder in Successville, have launched new indie scripted comedy production company Shiny Button.

The company will work as an independent label within Tiger Aspect Productions and will form part of the Endemol Shine UK, developing and producing original content across both television and feature films. It will collaborate with both emerging and established UK and U.S. comedic talent for their own material, as well as producing third party content.

The first project to be developed and produced by the banner is Action Team, a new six-part comedy series commissioned by ITV2, co-written by De Frond and Davis with De Frond directing. It’s a spoof spy action thriller series that follows the exploits of a top-secret team of special agents working for the British government and charged with saving the world.

“Working together we have found something very special with Murder in Successville and we want to take our unique brand of comedy further to develop funny programmes and films and stuff,” said Brereton, De Frond and Davis.

Endemol Shine UK CEO Richard Johnston said: “Andy, James and Tom are a unique creative force brimming with ideas so I am thrilled to be launching their label within Endemol Shine UK. They have proved that their collaboration brings something totally original to the TV landscape and I look forward to seeing their work on screens of all sizes very soon.”

Davis is an actor, writer and comedian, best known for playing D.I. Sleet in comedy series Murder in Successville, which is currently airing in its third season on BBC Three. His film credits include Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire co-starring Brie Larson and Cillian Murphy, Alice Lowe’s Prevenge and Studiocanal’s upcoming Paddington 2.

Brereton began his career developing, producing and exec producing programs for the BBC, 12 Yard Productions and TalkbackTHAMES including Weakest Link, Coach Trip and Take Me Out. In 2012, he joined Tiger Aspect Productions as Head of Comedy Entertainment, where he created and exec produced shows such as Drunk History and Crackanory.

Writer-director-producer De Frond has worked alongside Leigh Frances on his sketch show Bo’Selecta! Going on to co-write, produce or direct its various spin offs and he developed The Morgana Show and Very Important People.

Davis is repped by Independent Talent.