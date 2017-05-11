It’s happening: Universal Pictures in conjunction with RealD has announced that Saturday, May 20 at 12 noon will be deemed The Mummy Day in celebration of its upcoming June 9 Tom Cruise tentpole. A 75-foot, 7-ton sarcophagus will be unveiled at Hollywood & Highland with Tom Cruise taking the stage with director Alex Kurtzman, and co-stars Annabelle Wallis, Sofia Boutella and Jake Johnson.

In addition at Los Angeles famed Hollywood & Highland venue will be the The Mummy VR Zero Gravity Stunt Experience and The Mummy Escape Game.

Universal

The sarcophagus is the largest single vertical structure ever assembled at the gateway and took two firms a total of eight weeks to construct, and scores of workers more than 160 hours to install. To prepare Princess Ahmanet’s sarcophagus for its revealing on The Mummy Day, the tomb required 18 wide-load tractor trailers to move all of the elements into place.

“The Mummy has been such a labor of love for the hundreds of cast and crew who have worked for the past few years preparing its big-screen launch,” said Kurtzman in a statement. “When we built Princess Ahmanet’s sarcophagus for production, we had no idea that a 15,000-pound replica of her ‘eternal’ resting place would one day find its home at the intersection of Hollywood & Highland. I can’t wait to celebrate her story with the fans on May 20.”

The Mummy Zero Gravity Stunt VR Experience, which was on display at CinemaCon, goes behind the scenes with Cruise and Wallis as they perform the intense Zero G stunt as seen in The Mummy. The Mummy Escape Game is an immersive 10-player live-action experience, whereby guests are recruited as security guards to solve interactive puzzles to save mankind from the revenge of an ancient princess who has awakened.